× New partnership: 1st Friday of Wisconsin State Fair to be Klement’s Day

WEST ALLIS — Klement’s and Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Tuesday, May 29 that the first Friday of State Fair, August 3, will be Klement’s Day.

Klement’s will showcase its products through contests and fun activities in Central Park. They will also be offering samples of several Klement’s hand-made sausages.

Klement’s CEO Tom Danneker issued the following statement in a news release:

“The Wisconsin State Fair is one of the most iconic events in the state and we consider it to be an honor for Klement’s to be a partner.”

Klement’s sponsorship of the Wisconsin State Fair is the fourth major Milwaukee and Wisconsin sponsorship that the company has announced in recent weeks. Klement’s also announced that it is sponsoring Summerfest, the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee County Parks (see related stories).

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12.