× ‘No stranger to the court system:’ Valentino Gray, one of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted, captured in Texas

MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Texas have arrested 30-year-old Valentino Gray. He was wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service for violating his federal pretrial release conditions on weapons charges he was facing. Gray will be extradited to Milwaukee.

Prior to his arrest Gray was going to be profiled on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted.

“Valentino Gray is wanted for violating his pretrial release conditions with the federal court,” the agent on his case explained. “Gray has a criminal history. He’s no stranger to the court system.”

Authorities say while on his supervised release Gray cut off his GPS monitoring device and fled.

“He has armed robbery, battery, assault, disorderly conduct, [and] use of a dangerous weapon. He definitely knows what he is doing when he does this,” the agent on his case said.

If you have information on someone featured on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted the U.S. Marshals tip line is 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.