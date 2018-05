× Police investigate suspicious death of man in Milwaukee; foul play suspected

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Monday night, May 28.

Police were called to the area of 8th and Harrison around 9:30 p.m. to investigate the death of a 55-year-old man.

Circumstances leading up to the man’s death is under investigation.

According to police, foul play is suspected.

Therefore, MPD is investigating the death as a homicide.