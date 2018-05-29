Recognize them? Milwaukee police work to identify 2 armed robbery suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who committed armed robbery.

The suspects, two men, entered the Sunlite Mini Mart on Center Street around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 27. They entered the stored, pointed a gun at the clerk, and stole money and other items from the store.

Officials say they fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

The first suspect is described as male, black, standing 6’1″ tall, 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a black t-shirt on his head. He also had a flame tattoo on his left forearm.

The second suspect is described as male, black, standing 5’9″ tall, 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a white tank top, and a white t-shirt on his head.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.