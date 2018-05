SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police to the rescue! Early on Tuesday morning, May 29, the Sheboygan Police Department saved several ducklings.

Police say they received a call around 5:30 a.m. about several ducklings falling into a storm drain at the corner of 14th and Erie.

One of the officers was able to was to spring into action and save the little feathered friends.

Thanks to his quick action, five ducklings are back with their parents safe and sound.