Truck crashes into utility pole in Burlington; cuts off power in the area

BURLINGTON — Racine County Sheriff deputies responded to the scene of a truck versus utility pole accident Tuesday morning, May 29.

It happened in the Town of Burlington near Cedar and Lakehills Drives just before 4 a.m.

According to officials, a witness reported live electrical wires laying on a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old Town of Burlington man, also called to report the accident. He was advised to stay in the vehicle.

Deputies arrived on scene and found the utility pole has snapped and was laying against the truck. Electrical wires above the truck briefly started on fire in an overhanging tree.

A transformer then exploded — cutting off power to the area. WE Energies was on scene working to restore power.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries to his chest and was taken to the hospital by Burlington Fire and Rescue.

Officials say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident. The driver was cited for Inattentive Driving.