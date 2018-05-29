× Washington Co. deputy mooned in middle of road while responding to stop sign thefts

WASHINGTON COUNTY — An 18-year-old is facing charges after officials say he stole stop signs in Washington County Sunday evening, May 27.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received information around 11:30 p.m., that a group was taking down stop signs on Cedarview Road in the Town of Addison.

Officials say the first responding deputy was met by an 18-year-old mooning them in the middle of the road.

Multiple people were located at a nearby home and were cited for underage alcohol. Stop signs were also recovered.

Authorities say one of the suspects denied being involved in the stop sign thefts. However, investigators had a Snapchat of him holding one of the missing signs with the caption, “We just stole a stop sign.”

The sheriff’s office says in addition to underage drinking, the 18-year-old West Bend man will be facing charges and restitution for the stop sign.