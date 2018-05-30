$6.5 million facility: A brand new aquatic center is about to open in Racine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Just in time for summer, a brand new aquatic center is about to open in Racine. It's a $6.5 million facility with all sorts of different features. Carl spent the morning getting a sneak peek look.

About the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center (website)

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave is pleased to announce plans for the construction of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park. The project is being funded by a $6.5 million donation from SC Johnson and will be open to the public .

The centerpiece will be two separate swimming pools – a lap pool and an activity pool – that have almost 15,000 total square feet of water surface. Special pool features include large water slides, a water play structure, a rope course, water spray feature, and a zero-depth pool for young children. Maximum capacity at the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center will be approximately 700 people. The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center will include a 4,800 square-foot pool building with changing rooms, a concession stand and shaded lounge areas. The Racine Family YMCA will manage the facility.

