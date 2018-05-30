Actor Vin Diesel spotted in downtown Hartford; visits Puebla’s Kitchen, Scoop DeVille

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- On Tuesday, May 29 downtown Hartford was like any other day -- until actor Vin Diesel was spotted walking down the street.

FOX6 viewer Lana Primus Gonzalez captured the "The Fast and the Furious" star outside Puebla's Kitchen Tuesday afternoon.

After a stop at Puebla's, Gonzalez says Diesel headed over to Scoop DeVille across the street.

Gonzalez shared the photos with her Facebook viewers, and many reached out to FOX6 wanting to know why he was in town. That question remains: why was Vin in the area? We're still hoping to find out!

Either way, welcome to Wisconsin Vin!