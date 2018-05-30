× Brewers top Cards, 3-2, set a team record for wins in month of May

MILWAUKEE — Orlando Arcia hit a go-ahead single in a two-run seventh to lead the Milwaukee Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Wednesday, May 30.

Milwaukee, at 19-8, set a team record for wins in May despite going 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and stranding 12 runners.

Yelich hit into a run-scoring forceout to put Milwaukee ahead in the fifth, but the Cardinals took a 2-1 lead in the seventh against Jeremy Jeffress (5-0) on Harrison Bader’s fifth home run and Tommy Pham’s sacrifice fly.

Yelich drove Tyler Lyons’ first pitch of the seventh inning off the facing of the center-field scoreboard, and Jesus Aguilar, Domingo Santana and Arcia singled off Sam Tuivailala (1-1).

Brewers starter Junior Guerra allowed four hits in six scoreless innings. Josh Hader struck out the side in the eighth and got two outs in the ninth, and Corey Knebel struck out Jose Martinez for his fifth save in seven chances.