Building a better salad: The ingredients that will keep your salad high in nutrients, low in calories

Posted 10:47 am, May 30, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Are you ready to spring into greens? We are entering peak season for fresh and flavorful produce -- which is why Meghan Sedivy with Fresh Thyme joins Real Milwaukee. She shows us how to incorporate healthy salads into your diet.

Start with leafy greens.

Dark leafy greens are a good source of vitamins and minerals including:

• Iron
• Calcium
• Fiber
• Folate
• Vitamins K, C and A

1 cup of cooked spinach has as much calcium as one glass of milk.

Try a combination of greens to enhance flavor -- spinach, romaine, arugula, kale.

If salad is your main meal -- shoot for four cups of greens, two cups for side salads.