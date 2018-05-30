Building a better salad: The ingredients that will keep your salad high in nutrients, low in calories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Are you ready to spring into greens? We are entering peak season for fresh and flavorful produce -- which is why Meghan Sedivy with Fresh Thyme joins Real Milwaukee. She shows us how to incorporate healthy salads into your diet.

Start with leafy greens.

Dark leafy greens are a good source of vitamins and minerals including:

• Iron

• Calcium

• Fiber

• Folate

• Vitamins K, C and A

1 cup of cooked spinach has as much calcium as one glass of milk.

Try a combination of greens to enhance flavor -- spinach, romaine, arugula, kale.

If salad is your main meal -- shoot for four cups of greens, two cups for side salads.