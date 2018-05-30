Bullet fragments may have injured 5-month-old girl near Teutonia and Florist

Posted 1:34 pm, May 30, 2018, by , Updated at 01:35PM, May 30, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News, a 5-month-old baby may have suffered a minor injury from a bullet fragment during a shots fired incident near Teutonia and Florist Avenues.

Officials were called to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30.

Shots fired near Teutonia and Florist Avenues

According to police, shots were fired in the area and the baby girl was later found with an injury possibly related to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing as police determine the circumstances that led up to the incident.