Caught on camera: Police seek 3 suspects after home invasion on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted in a home invasion that happened Tuesday night, May 29.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. at a home in the area of 10th and W. Atkinson Avenue.

According to police, three suspects approached the victim, a 50-year-old man, outside of his home and forced him back in at gunpoint. The suspects then stole firearms, cash, and electronic equipment from the victim’s home.

The suspects fled in two separate vehicles, a burgundy Chevy Malibu, and a burgundy minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

