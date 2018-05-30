Foxconn project brings opportunity to Racine County businesses: ‘We want everybody to benefit’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- Crews are making progress on the first phase of the Foxconn construction project in Racine County, and developers are reaching out to local businesses for more future opportunities.

"There's great energy both on-site and off-site as we prepare for the main building program," said Adam Jelen, Gilbane Construction manager.

Workers are in the earliest stages of the first phase of the project. Adam Jelen with Gilbane Construction says, the day-to-day operation has been mapped out with precision.

"It's very important for us to be steady, disciplined and controlled over the course of this cadence of projects," said Jelen.

Near the site, leaders are holding information sessions for Racine County businesses of all sizes.

"The first session is about our local businesses... small medium and large, how can they take advantage of being part of the Foxconn project," said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

It's giving them an opportunity to learn more about the project, partnering and the bidding process.

"We want everybody to benefit in Racine County. From our residents, from a workforce perspective, to our contractors and businesses," said Trick.

Hopefully giving more locals a greater piece of what's to come.

As construction continues on the massive project, leaders plan to hold more information sessions for Racine County contractors.

Once the full campus is complete, Foxconn plans to employ roughly 13,000 people.