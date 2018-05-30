× ‘Masks, backpacks and carrying a hammer:’ Boy, 14, arrested in connection with West Allis burglary

WEST ALLIS — A boy, 14, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, May 30 after a group of suspects forced entry into a business in West Allis.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to Kwik Pantry on National Avenue for an alarm.

Upon arrival, officers discovered forced entry to the business. In addition, it appeared the offenders also attempted to force entry into the adjoining business.

The suspects were observed near the business with masks, backpacks and carrying a hammer. They fled upon seeing officers.

After a foot pursuit officers were able to arrest a 14-year-old boy. The case is being referred to the Children’s Court Center for Attempted Burglary, Resisting/Obstructing, and Curfew.

The other offenders were not located.