× Motorist crashes while trying to avoid wrong-way driver, 2 children hurt

MILWAUKEE — Two children were transported to Children’s Hospital early Wednesday morning, May 30 following a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-41 at Capitol Drive.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, just after 2 a.m. deputies responded to a call about a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-41/US 45 at Good Hope Road.

Immediately following that call, a crash was reported I-41 at W. Capitol Drive.

Authorities say a vehicle traveling northbound crested the hill at W. Capitol Drive and swerved to avoid a head-on collision with the vehicle heading the wrong way. The car veered to the right, crossed all lanes of traffic, struck the right GM barrier wall and then the median traffic barrier head-on.

Wauwatosa Fire Department medical units responded to the scene to treat the two adults and three children in the vehicle. All were conscious and breathing.

Two of the children were transported to Children’s Hospital due to pain to their arms, legs, and head.

The wrong-way driver was last seen traveling south at W. Burleigh Avenue and was not located.

Two lanes of traffic were closed for just under an hour to clear the scene.