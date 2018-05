× Police: Man stabbed near North Pier in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Kenosha police say an adult male was stabbed on 51st Place near North Pier on the lakefront on Wednesday, May 30.

Officials say the stabbing happened around 5 p.m. It appears to be related to a domestic dispute.

There is no word on the seriousness of the injury — and no word on whether victim was transported.

Officials say one person is in custody.