Silver Alert: Police seek help in search for 66-year-old man with dementia

SHEBOYGAN — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued on Wednesday, May 30 for 66-year-old David Knight who is believed to have dementia.

Knight was visiting family members in Random Lake. He was left alone for a brief period of time and left the home. It is believed he left in his vehicle which had been parked at the residence.

The vehicle is a 2011 Ford Fiesta, black four-door with WI license 552-UTC. Family members suggested he may head toward Milwaukee but did not offer a reason why.

If he is located, please contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3334.