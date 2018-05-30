× Take a look: Southridge Mall ready to open 3 new retail stores in June

GREENDALE — Simon announced on Wednesday, May 30 the opening of three new retail offerings at Southridge Mall.

Celebrity Status Hair Salon, Shameless Soap Company and Holiday Treasures are all slated to open this June. This announcement comes after the recent opening of Fro Zone & Donut Squad, a rolled ice cream and specialty donut shop, located in the mall’s food court.

Celebrity Status Hair Salon is a family hair care salon offering barber and beauty services including cuts, color, perms and hair extensions. The 1,800-sq.-ft. salon will be located at the southeast entrance.

Shameless Soap Company, located on the lower level near center court, is also scheduled to open this June. The 2,500-sq.-ft. location will offer a variety of bath accessories and décor, body soaps, scrubs and lotions.

Located on the lower level near the food court, Holiday Treasures will also open this June. For special holidays, including Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Halloween, Christmas and more, the 4,000-sq.-ft. Holiday Treasures will offer themed gift items, along with Hallmark licensed products.

In addition to these June openings, DICK’S Sporting Goods and Wisconsin’s first Round 1 Bowling and Amusement are scheduled to join Southridge Mall’s roster of retailer’s in the fourth quarter of this year.