MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday, May 30 that Tyler Saladino has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle sprain — and that Orlando Arcia has been recalled from Triple-A.

The Brewers initially demoted Arcia. The slick-fielding Arcia was hitting .194. Considered one of the franchise’s top young players, the 23-year-old Arcia was having trouble at the plate after hitting .277 with 15 homers in 2017.

