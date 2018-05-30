× Vukmir’s filing for Senate becomes record-setting for women

MADISON — Republican Leah Vukmir’s filing to run for U.S. Senate is record-setting for women.

Vukmir on Wednesday became the 41st woman in the two major parties nationwide to officially file to run for the Senate, the most ever. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin submit her nomination papers hours later on Wednesday.

They are among the largest field of women ever to run for the Senate. In 2016, 40 women ran for the Senate.

Vukmir says she’s excited about what she calls a “historic number” of women running. Vukmir faces Kevin Nicholson in the primary. If she were to win, it would set up a race against Baldwin.

Vukmir says having two women running for the Senate would make it harder for Democrats to “play the victim card.”