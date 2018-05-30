× Waukesha County seeks women to be correctional officers, it pays is $22.14/hour

WAUKESHA — The Jail Division of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is seeking women to join its team. Specifically, they’re looking for women to become correctional officers.

According to the listing on the Waukesha County Employment website, the job pays $22.14 an hour. It also includes a host of other benefits — among them health, dental and vision insurance, a pension, tuition reimbursement and employee discount programs.

Here is an example of duties for the position:

Supervises, interacts with, and provides for the care and custody of municipal, county, state, and federal inmates in the Waukesha County Jail Facilities. Maintains security, order, and discipline by enforcing the rules and regulations of each County Jail Facility. Receives and processes inmates and documents behavioral custody and security issues upon intake and also processes inmates upon release.

The listing also indicates the following:

“Candidates will need to pass a background investigation conducted by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. The background investigation includes a polygraph examination. Potential topics may include drug use, illegal activities, thefts, job performance/employment, driving habits, life history, integrity, etc.”

If you’re interested or know someone who might be, CLICK HERE for apply for the position — and search for the listing “Correctional Officer – Female Applicants Only.”