× Enhanced security policies: No backpacks of any size allowed at Summerfest 2018

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced on Thursday, May 31 they are implementing enhancements to its security policies, in line with other major venues and stadiums around the country, for the safety and security of all of their fans.

The following policies are in effect for Summerfest 2018:

All visitors and employees will enter the festival through metal detection and should be prepared to comply with other security screening requirements.

All bags will be searched upon entering.

NO BACKPACKS OF ANY SIZE are allowed inside Henry Maier Festival Park.

NO LARGE BAGS OVER 9X10X12 INCHES are allowed.

Cinch bags or small purse/clutch, maximum size 9”x10”x12” will be allowed.

If a guest brings ANY type of backpack or bag larger than 9”x10”x12”, they will be instructed to empty the contents into a clear bag provided by Summerfest. The prohibited bag may be donated or the guest can return it to their home or vehicle.

There is no storage on site for prohibited items.

Special consideration may be taken for parents with infants and those with medical needs.

Fans are advised to arrive early to minimize wait times to enter the Summerfest grounds and to leave all backpacks at home – the “NO BACKPACK” policy will be strictly enforced.

Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018, closed on July 2.