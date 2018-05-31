× ‘Evolve the shopping experience:’ Target, Shipt launch same-day delivery in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — — Shipt, an online delivery marketplace, and Target Corporation announced Thursday, May 31 they will begin same-day delivery of more than 55,000 groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other products to select Wisconsin metro areas.

Beginning June 14, delivery will be available in the following metro areas: Appleton, Green Bay, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to a press release, Shipt marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt’s expert team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items.

The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

According to a press release, Shipt delivery originally launched in Wisconsin with select retailers in June 2017, and this expansion gives more than 860,000 households across the state access to same-day delivery of products from their local Target store.

This expansion is part of the company’s growth throughout six Midwest states including: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

To celebrate the expansion, new Shipt members who sign up prior to June 14 will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99) and a $15 credit to spend on a Target order of $100 or more.

“Families across the Midwest have already embraced the convenience of Shipt delivery. This regional expansion underscores our continued mission to evolve the shopping experience through personalization, increased product offerings and varied retailer options,” said Harley Butler, chief marketing officer, Shipt. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips. Looking ahead, Shipt will continue to expand and bring same-day delivery to a growing number of households across the country.”

“Same-day delivery was at the top of our list when we were thinking about ways to make shopping at Target even easier,” said John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Target. “Shipt’s personalized, customer-focused approach fits perfectly with our commitment to deliver a convenient, exceptional experience and we’re excited to begin offering same-day service across Wisconsin.”

To support the expansion, Shipt plans to add to its shopper network throughout the state of Wisconsin. These shoppers will be part of the team responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillment of each order.

To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click on “Get Paid to Shop.”

Through this partnership, Target plans to offer convenient, same-day delivery of the in-store assortment of groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other products from the majority of its stores by the 2018 holiday season.