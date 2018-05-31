For 8 days, select restaurants downtown are offering deals for lunch and dinner

MILWAUKEE -- Carl spent the morning in Milwaukee for Downtown Dining Week. For eight days select restaurants downtown are offering deals for lunch and dinner.

About Downtown Dining Week (website)

Get a flavor for downtown Milwaukee by sampling the city's top steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries. For eight days, you'll enjoy three-course meals at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner. Just pick your starter, entree and dessert from a list of preselected favorites, then enjoy your culinary tour of our world-class city.

After your meal, share your experience by completing a Downtown Dining Week survey online. Four diners will be randomly drawn and awarded $450 in dining gift cards.