Group of aldermen on board with making People's Flag the official flag of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The People’s Flag of Milwaukee has apparently taken a big step to becoming the official flag of the city.

FOX6’s Ben Handelman spoke with Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan on Thursday, May 31. He said he is on board with a group of alderman who have finally made a motion to do this.

The motion now goes to committee next week.