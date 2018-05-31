× Head-on collision between SUV, dump truck leaves 1 dead, another injured

RACINE — One person is dead and another injured after a head-on collision between an SUV and dump truck in the Town of Burlington on Thursday, May 31.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office say the wreck happened around 12:15 p.m. on County Highway P between State Highway 36 and Yahnke Rd.

The preliminary investigation shows the SUV was southbound on County Highway P and crossed the center line. The northbound dump truck made attempts to avoid the SUV, but they collided.

The driver of the SUV was a Racine County man in his 50s. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the dump truck is a man in his 60s. He was treated for minor injuries at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

Names are not released pending proper notifications.

The accident remains under investigation.