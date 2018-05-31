HotSummerMKE.com: Resource returns, connects Milwaukee families with summer learning opportunities

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee leaders announced on Thursday, May 31 the return of an online resource, HotSummerMKE.com, which connects Milwaukee families with summer learning opportunities and recreational activities.

Mayor Tom Barrett, State Superintendent Dr. Tony Evers, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and MPS Interim Superintendent Keith Posley were all involved in making the announcement Thursday.

They say Hot Summer Milwaukee is an easy-to-use webpage that will help parents and students find summer school options, enrichment programs, and special events. Last year, more than 21,000 people visited HotSummerMKE.com.