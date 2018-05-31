It’s a love story that takes a tragic turn: “The End of Hope” is playing at Next Art Theatre

MILWAUKEE -- It's a love story that takes a tragic turn. ....joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the play "The End of Hope."
About "The End of Hope" (website)
This contemporary tragedy follows the marriage of a couple whose intense love is threatened by memories of broken childhoods and shattered vows. After the wife leaves to escape the cycle of abuse, she agrees to meet with her husband, once more, still hoping for an amicable end. But the husband’s flawed plan to reunite their hearts, hurtles the couple beyond the point of no return.
Show Run Time: The run time of this production will be approximately one hour, 50 minutes including one intermission.