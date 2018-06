MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to find a critically missing 11-year-old girl.

Ramya Jarvis was last seen near North 57th and Center Streets Wednesday, May 30 around 10 p.m.

Police describe Jarvis as 5’5″ tall, 170 pounds, black hair with twists, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.