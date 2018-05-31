Mom allegedly got drunk, smothered 3-week-old while breastfeeding, deputies say

WAVERLY, Neb. – Police arrested a Nebraska mother months after deputies say she got drunk then smothered her 3-week-old son who was sleeping in the same bed.

Ashley Bean appeared in Lancaster County court Wednesday afternoon after turning herself in to face a charge of felony child abuse. If convicted, Bean could face up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“This isn’t a co-sleeping issue, this is an issue pertaining to an adult who was intoxicated to the point they are incapable of taking care of their 3-week-old,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Capt. Ben Houchin. On Dec. 17th, rescue crews were called to the Bean’s home at 12511 Waverly Rd. in Waverly.

Axel Xavier Arizola was not breathing and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to court papers, a preliminary test hours later indicated Bean had a blood-alcohol level of .190.

Investigators said Bean drank at least six shots of tequila with a friend earlier that evening and then had a “pull of tequila” around 6:30 a.m.

Bean apparently started breast-feeding her son and fell asleep.

According to court documents, she woke up to find Axel pinned between her breast and arm with blood coming from his nose.

“It’s sad,” said Lenor Lopez, the baby’s paternal grandmother. She only got to hold him twice, once when he was born and the last time the day before he died.

“He was so precious. He was a beautiful baby,” Lopez said.

She said Bean and Axel were at her home.

“She was just saying how tired she was and the baby was a lot of work and whatever,” Lopez said.

“I offered, I said I’ll help you take care of him, but since she breast feed I couldn’t do nothing.”

Since Axel’s death, Bean was stopped by Lincoln Police for driving under the influence.

Those charges are pending.

A judge set a $15,000 percentage bond for Bean with the condition she can’t drink alcohol.

The prosecutor asked for a higher bond because when Bean turned herself in at the jail she had BAC of .09, slightly over the legal limit to drive.

Lopez said even as she deals with her grandson’s death, she will not speak negatively about Bean.

“I am not here to judge Ashley. I said there is somebody up higher that will judge her and that knows the truth,” Lopez said.