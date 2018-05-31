× Red Robin offers free burgers for teachers, school staff on June 5

MILWAUKEE — School is almost out for the summer, and to celebrate teachers can grab a FREE burger at Red Robin on Tuesday, June 5.

According to the restaurant chain, all teaches, counselors, admins, education professionals, retired teachers and school bus drivers can get in on this deal.

“We’d like to thank you for your dedication with a FREE* Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries. Choose from one of FIVE Tavern Double Burgers! No purchase is necessary,” the website says.

Want your free burger? All you have to do is show a valid school ID and enjoy a free burger. Yum!