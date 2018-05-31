‘We are not the naming rights sponsor:’ Fiserv denies report naming rights deal for new arena is close at hand

May 31, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Brookfield-based Fiserv tells FOX6 News, “We are not the naming rights sponsor” of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena.

A report by Sports Business Daily indicated Fiserv was nearing a deal on naming rights. That report said the pending deal would be “a 20-year agreement with an average price of $6M per year.” It’s not clear whether the name of the arena would be Fiserv Arena or Fiserv Center.

According to Fiserv’s website, the company is “a global leader in financial services technology solutions.” They have roughly 24,000 associates worldwide.

