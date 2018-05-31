Sec. Mike Pompeo says Kim letter to be delivered to President Trump

NEW YORK — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol will travel to Washington on Friday to deliver a letter from to President Donald Trump from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo spoke to reporters in New York after meeting Thursday with Kim Yong Chol, the former military intelligence chief. Pompeo says “real progress” has been made in the last three days toward setting the conditions needed for Trump and Kim Jong Un to have a successful summit in Singapore. Still, he says he doesn’t yet know whether the meeting will proceed on June 12.

Pompeo says he believes North Korea’s leaders are contemplating a different path forward that would allow their nation to more fully integrate into the international community.