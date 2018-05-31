Silver Alert: Search is on for 66-year-old David Knight of Sheboygan

RANDOM LAKE, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for David Knight, 66, of Sheboygan. He was last seen Wednesday afternoon, May 30.

Officials say Knight was visiting family members in Random Lake when he disappeared. He was apparently left alone for a brief period of time and left the home.

It is believed he left in his vehicle which had been parked at the residence. The vehicle is a black 2011 Ford Fiesta with WI REG 552UTC.

Knight is believed to have dementia.

Knight is described as a white male, 6’01” tall, 250 pounds. He has brown and gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3334.