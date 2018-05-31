× Traffic alert: Crumpled trailer creates some serious issues for drivers in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Drivers take note… If you’re headed through Germantown, this is one area you’ll want to avoid.

Officials say westbound Lannon Rd. at I-41 is blocked — as is southbound State Highway 175 at Willow Creek.

It’s all because of a truck’s trailer that appears to have simply collapsed.

Officials say the closures will be in effect for a number of hours. Nobody has been hurt as a result of this incident.