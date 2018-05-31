× ‘We will never forget:’ Didion Milling honors workers killed, injured in plant explosion

CAMBRIA, Wis. — It was one year ago — May 31, 2017 — that an explosion ripped through the Didion Milling plant in Columbia County. Five workers died as a result of the blast. 14 others were hurt.

Company officials released on Thursday, the following statement in light of the tragic anniversary:

“Last May’s incident will stay with each of us forever, and we will never forget. Today, our focus is to honor and remember the team members we lost and those who were injured. “As we come together to reflect on the day that marks the 1 year anniversary, we are very grateful for the continuous outpouring of support and prayers we have received during the journey to recover and rebuild. “As a community and as a team, we have many reasons to be thankful and hopeful for the future. Our commitment to support our team and the Cambria community remains strong.”

Last month, federal safety inspectors say an air filter blew off a corn grinding device shortly before a deadly explosion demolished the Didion plant.

Officials with the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board discussed their preliminary findings in a 13-page report from their investigation. CSB investigators spoke with 10 of 14 supervisors. A superintendent told them that he saw the filter blow off the grinder. Flames shot out of the intake line. He fled moments before the plant exploded.

The board’s probe is continuing and it could be months before it issues any conclusions.