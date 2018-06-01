Biology teacher arrested on indecent liberties charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. - A high school biology teacher in Virginia was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of indecent liberties by a custodian, according to WTVR.

Sgt. James Cooper James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Miranda Nicole Pauley was charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and one count of use of a communication system for crimes against children.

Cooper said Pauley is being held without bond on the charges, which are class six felonies, at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Pauley taught biology at Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, according to the school's website.

Crime insider sources say Pauley had that relationship with a student and at least one incident was at the high school. Those sources also say Pauley was escorted out of the school by deputies Thursday afternoon.

Officials with Hanover County Public Schools released the following statement about the arrest:

"This news is very disturbing, and we take these matters seriously," Chris R. Whitley, a spokesperson for Hanover County Public Schools, said. "We became aware of the arrest this afternoon and immediately referred it to our Human Resources Department. While our policy prohibits the release of specific details concerning personnel-related matters, we will continue to work closely and in full cooperation with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office."

Whitley also said Pauley is no longer employed by the district.