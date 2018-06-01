Cat lovers rejoice! Milwaukee’s first ever cat cafe opens on the east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Cat lovers rejoice! After months of anticipation, today is finally the day. Milwaukee's first ever cat cafe opens on the east side. Carl spent the morning getting a first look at Sip & Purr Cat Café.

About Sip & Purr (website)

I owe the idea of SIP & PURR to an unexpected encounter with a cat named Gigi. A big yellow tabby who sauntered over, and made herself at home on my lap, when I was at a cafe in Amsterdam. I continued on with my conversation and wine while Gigi lay there happily purring away. It was so peaceful that I didn’t want to leave. That got me thinking. How could I take this experience back home with me? I wanted everyone to have a place where they can relax and enjoy the companionship of cats. So that's what I set out to do. Fast forward one year and SIP & PURR will be the first ever cat cafe in Milwaukee!

Coffee, wine, delicious nibbles, and CATS...how can it get better than that? Well, that adorable little furball is adoptable! Yes, with an approved adoption, that sweet kitty you fell in love with can be yours to take home! SIP & PURR is proud to partner with Lakeland Animal Shelter to help homeless cats find their forever homes.

