‘Exciting addition:’ MCTS starts service to IKEA on June 3

OAK CREEK — Workers and shoppers have a new way to get to the recently-opened IKEA store in Oak Creek. Starting Sunday, June 3, the MCTS PurpleLine (27th Street) will begin seven day a week service to IKEA.

This new service to IKEA was part of the 2018 Milwaukee County Budget.

“Providing transit service to IKEA opens up access to jobs and shopping opportunities across the county,” County Executive Abele said. “Bus service is all about connecting our residents with the great things Milwaukee County has to offer, so this is an exciting addition for MCTS.”

The new service to IKEA is one of numerous transit service improvements going into effect on Sunday as part of the changes MCTS makes four times a year.

Other changes include:

New routing for the Route 30/30X and Route 15 through Downtown Milwaukee to improve access and avoid service duplication with the Milwaukee Streetcar

Added service to the Route 28 (108 th St)

St) and Route 51 (Oklahoma Ave) The elimination of rarely used daytime shuttle service on Mooreland Rd (Route 6)