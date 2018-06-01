First look at ‘Adrift:’ A true story of survival heads to the big screen this wekeend

MILWAUKEE -- It's a story of survival. While sailing 4,000 miles from Fiji to San Diego, a young couple gets caught in the path of a major hurricane. They were stranded at sea for more than 40 days. Gino sits down with the woman whose real life experience inspired the new movie "Adrift."

Starring Shailene Woodley (Fault in Our Stars, Divergent films) and Sam Claflin (Me Before You, The Hunger Games films), ADRIFT is based on the inspiring true story of two sailors who set out to journey across the ocean from Tahiti to San Diego.

Tami Oldham (Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Claflin) couldn’t anticipate they would be sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history. In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins.

With no hope for rescue, Tami must find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. ADRIFT is the unforgettable story about the resilience of the human spirit and the transcendent power of love.