LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks at US Coast Guard change of command
Beach hazard statement for all lakeshore counties until late Friday

Future Forecaster: Meet 10-year-old Holly from Racine

Posted 8:32 am, June 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:48AM, June 1, 2018

She wanted to be a Future Forecaster — and that’s exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 10-year-old Holly Schlecht from Racine.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

CLICK HERE IF YOUR CHILD WOULD LIKE TO BE A FUTURE FORECASTER

Photo Gallery

Inline