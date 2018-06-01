Overnight full closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As the weather warms up -- road work is really picking up. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Zoo Interchange Project

Monday, June 4 and Tuesday, June 5

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at the Zoo Interchange for bridge deck grinding and staining - 10PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for staining and bridge work - 10PM - 4:30AM

*Closures include the closure of the I-94 East to I-41 North, I-94 East to I-94 South, I-41 North to I-94 East and I-41 North to I-94 West System Ramps. During these closures motorists should look to Bluemound and Greenfield as alternate routes.

Wednesday, June 6

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for bridge deck grinding and stripping - 10:30PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for bridge deck grinding and stripping - 10:30PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Beloit Road for bridge bearing work - 10PM - 5AM (resurfacing project)

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for bridge bearing work - 10PM - 5AM (resurfacing project)

Thursday, June 7