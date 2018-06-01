× Police: 1 arrested after police pursuit, crash near 24th and Cherry in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man, 21, was taken into custody Thursday night, May 31 following a police pursuit and crash.

It began around 10 p.m. in the area of 20th and Hopkins after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle that was driving recklessly.

Police say the suspect fled from the traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit. The vehicle crashed near 24th and Cherry and the driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody.

MPD will present this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for charges.