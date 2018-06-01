Wauwatosa police: Fleeing vehicle causes fatal crash near 82nd and North

WAUWATOSA — At least one person is dead following a multiple-vehicle crash in Wauwatosa on Friday, June 1. It happened near the intersection of N. 82nd Street and North Avenue.

According to Wauwatosa police, a car fleeing a traffic stop was traveling eastbound on North, when the driver veered into oncoming traffic near 82nd Street, and collided head-on with a westbound minivan. The driver of the minivan, a Wauwatosa woman, was killed.

The driver of the fleeing car was transported to Froedtert Hospital with unknown injuries.

A third vehicle was struck during the crash; the occupants received minor injuries. FOX6 spoke to the woman driving that third vehicle.

“He somehow smacked her car, so I don’t know if he was trying to turn, or what… but he ended up smacking her car and her car ended up flipping onto mine and spinning. Then everything just stopped,” said Shanice Williams, who was involved in the crash.

Williams had several kids in her car. She says they all appear to be OK.

North Avenue was completely shut down between 80th and 83rd Street.

The victim’s identity will be be released pending family notification.

The crash remains ongoing.