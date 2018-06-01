× ‘We are thrilled:’ Miller Brewing, Riverside Theater to host 2nd annual “Cheers to Milwaukee”

MILWAUKEE — Miller Brewing and The Riverside Theater are teaming up once again to help Milwaukee residents kick-off the summer with a free, surprise concert.

According to a press release, “Cheers to Milwaukee” will take place on Friday, June 8 at 8:30 p.m. (doors at 7:00 p.m.) at The Riverside Theater. While the headliner remains a secret, all guests who attend will not only enjoy a free show and a great beer lineup, but also a complimentary ticket to Summerfest.

Though the event is free for those 21 and older, patrons who plan to attend must have a ticket. A limited number will be available at the following locations starting today until they run out.

“We are thrilled to join Milwaukee’s hometown brewer, Miller Brewing to help kick-start the summer festivities for Milwaukee residents with a free concert at The Riverside Theater, that we know everyone will love,” said Gary Witt, CEO of The Pabst Theater Group. “We are proud that The Riverside Theater has played a role in helping to bring Milwaukee back to life and ‘Cheers to Milwaukee’ will be another great reason to come downtown.”

Fans are encouraged to get them early, as this is a first come, first serve event.

The Girl in the Moon shop located at the Miller Brewery (opens at 10 a.m.)

The Pabst Theater Box Office (opens at 12 p.m.)

The Summerfest Box Office (opens at 10 a.m.)

For more information, click here.