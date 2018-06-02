32 soldiers from Appleton area deploy to Kuwait

APPPLETON — Thirty-two Army Reserve soldiers from the Appleton area are deploying to Kuwait. The soldiers from the 395th Ordnance Company in Appleton were given a send-off Friday.

The company will head to the Middle East. They will spend ten months serving in Kuwait.

For many of the soldiers, this is the first time their being deployed.

“I’m excited to go, I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do and what America has trained me to do,” said Bryan Witherow, unit supply sergeant.

“I will miss home, I will miss my family but they understand and they will be waiting for me when I get back,” said Stephen Jensen, Army specialist.

Before heading to Kuwait, the soldiers will be going to Fort Hood, Texas, for more training. They anticipate heading overseas in the middle of the month.