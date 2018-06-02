Enlightened Brewing Company to bring 3 local businesses together for pop-up brunch in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Enlightened Brewing Company is bringing together three other local businesses to put together their first-ever pop-up brunch on Sunday, June 3.

The pop-up brunch will be featuring Press. waffles, cold brew from Pilcrow Coffee, Bloodies from Twisted Path Distillery and Beer from Enlightened Brewing Company.

About Enlightened Brewing Company

Enlightened Brewing is a partnership between Tommy Vandervort and James Larson. Tommy got a Bachelor's Degree is Philosophy and Political Science and James got a Master's degree in Brewing and Distilling from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Enlightened has been around since 2013 and began brewing in the Lincoln Warehouse 15 gallons at a time. We started in a 500 square foot space on the 2nd floor and sold our first keg in February of 2015.

Our goal is to make tasty straightforward beer in styles that we feel like drinking that can be appreciated several glasses over. Most of our beers fall in the 4% to 7% ABV range and try to showcase the beauty of fresh beer with simple recipes

For the pop-up brunch, we'll be bringing the beer chaser to Twisted Path's Bloody Mary either in our 5oz beaker tasting glasses, or in full pints. We think Cream City Brix works perfectly as a chaser to balance a savory bloody mary, but you can try it with anything we have on tap.