× Milwaukee police: Man ‘goes crazy,’ tears door off District 2 station

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News a man who appeared to be mentally ill “went crazy” and broke a door leading into the District 2 station headquarters.

It happened Saturday, June 1 around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the middle-aged man was taken to a mental health facility. Officials weren’t sure the reason for the episode.

The only damage was to the door. Police say the it’s being reattached.