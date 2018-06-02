× Police investigate 2 separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened in Milwaukee Friday night, June 1.

The first shooting took place near 56th and Burleigh at around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a 25-year-old man suffered a graze wound after a known suspect shot at him following a possibly family dispute. Police are searching for the known suspect.

The second shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. at an unknown location.

According to police, a 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were shot after an incident of property damage. The 18-year-old suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. No word on the extent of the other victim’s injuries.

Police continue their investigation into the circumstances of the incident and are looking for three suspects involved.